Live and on-demand video streaming and DRM provider Vualto has been chosen by the UK’s leading independent broadcaster ITV to implement the necessary dynamic event orchestration technology to deliver live streamed events via its ITV Hub video-on-demand service.
In recent years, ITV has expanded its video-on-demand service ITV Hub, which is available on 28 platforms and on over 90% of connected televisions sold in the UK. The organisation has also recently announced an increased focus in on-demand content.
The broadcasting giant say that it selected Vualto to deliver the necessary infrastructure to enable the spinning up of pop-up channels for the streaming of live events via its ITV Hub. In order to drive incremental views and make the broadcasting of more niche events via the ITV Hub, the partnership with Vualto will also enable ITV to explore more of its existing sports rights.
The deal between the parties will see ITV Hub integrated with Vualto’s scalable DRM solution to protect the broadcaster’s video content. Integrated with this solution is VUALTO’s VUDRM service, which ensures protection of ITV’s valuable content. The scalable service ensures compatibility with the three leading DRM technologies and a range of different browsers, enabling protected content to be delivered to as many end users as possible, regardless of device chosen.
Vualto’s Control Hub will provide ITV with dynamic event orchestration, allowing for the scaling up of resources for a live streaming event immediately before it begins and ability to scale down once it is over. This will enable the broadcaster to save on cloud-hosting costs that would otherwise be accrued from having the service continuously running. Following a successful first test with ITV via its ITV Hub platform for the British Touring Car Championship (pictured), Vualto will deliver further support for a calendar of live event streams, including more sporting events.
"We are committed to providing our viewers with the best range of content, and our long-term focus is on delivering that choice via our ITV Hub platform,” said Vinay Kumar Gupta, senior architect - ITV Video Platform, commenting on the partnership. “Vualto’s solutions and expertise have been invaluable in delivering the necessary infrastructure to ensure the commercial success of some of our more niche sporting events, and we look forward to the next stage of the project.”
Camilla Young, CEO and co-founder, Vualto added: “We’re proud to be working closely with ITV to deliver support for its live event streams in a cost-effective and flexible manner. We look forward to helping the organisation expand its portfolio of niche live streaming content in 2021 and beyond.”
