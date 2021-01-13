Boasting pre-existing relationships built on successful R&D work and 5G trials, the collaboration is designed to bring together complementary skills from across the whole mobile media delivery ecosystem from devices to networks to broadcast to content and to venues. The consortium plans to provide enhanced interactive viewing experiences direct to devices in stadia and at other select locations, using 5G broadcast also known as FeMBMS: further enhanced multimedia broadcast multicast service. The objective of the consortium's VISTA (Video In Stadia Technical Architecture) project is to test and demonstrate consumer benefits and technical feasibility of using 5G FeMBMS technology.The project will define use cases which stimulate the development of the device and network ecosystem to support 5G broadcast and by having these features inherent in network architecture it provides built-in efficiencies which are seamless to end-users. It will also demonstrate how 5G broadcast can reduce carbon footprint by reducing the number of base stations and the amount of spectrum needed to deliver content to mass audiences.The partners are confident that the fruits of their work will highlight the potential for delivery of content and ways of watching which can bring about possibilities for collaborative viewing and interplay between venues meaning that watching a sporting event becomes a social occasion. “T he efficient nature of 5G deliver y and the low impact on data usage of broadcast technology will mean that it becomes viable to deliver more content, though more channels and to more devices,” said Alex Buchan, strategic technologist at the DTG . Leading to increased fan engagement with teams, an ‘all access’ opportunity for viewers, and increasing the appeal of sport across generations.”

Derek McManus, COO, of O2 Telefónica added: “We are excited to play our part in the development of this ground-breaking initiative; working with industry specialists to create something innovative and exciting that will not only enhance our customers’ experience at events but add a whole new and exciting dimension to live sports. Programmes like this which harness the power of next generation connectivity, create fresh opportunities that benefit customers and businesses while helping to boost the economy.