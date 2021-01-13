Despite the world of working, learning and entertainment changed forever due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the mobile app industry has shown huge growth over 2020 according to App Annie’s yearly appraisal into mobile’s impact across industries and the global economy.
The State of Mobile 2021 report found that consumers spent $143 billion on mobile apps in 2020, an increase of 20% compared with 2019 as last year saw unprecedented mobile adoption as never before as consumers used their mobile devices to connect, work, learn, play and be entertained despite, and because of, Covid-19 restricting their way of life. It also reflected the rise and rise of social media as time spent on such platforms per user increased by up to 325% on an annual basis. Across all application areas, TikTok was on track is on track to hit 1.2 billion monthly active users in 2021 as consumers look to stay connected as well as entertained.
“The world has forever changed. While people stay at home across the world, we saw mobile habits accelerate by three years,” said Theodore Krantz, chief executive officer of App Annie, commenting on the findings. In total, the average daily time spent on mobile surged to 4.2 hours, up by 20% annually creating a tipping point by exceeding the amount the average US spent watching TV.
There were 218 billion mobile app downloads during the year and total time spent on Android devices was up 25% from 2019 and amounted to 3.5 trillion hours. This increased time crossed the generations: Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X/ Baby Boomers spent 16%, 18% and 30% more time per user year-on-year respectively on their most-used apps.
Looking specifically at the mobile video streaming arena, the study found that given the ability to stream content from almost anywhere there was connectivity, consumers were increasingly choosing mobile over TV. In all 40% more hours of video were streamed in 2020 compared with 2019. Time spent in streaming apps peaked in Q2 2020 in the west as the first wave of Covid-19 forced people to stay at home. Yet even kept indoors, the survey showed that consumers turned to the small screens to stream content or engage in second-screening.
YouTube was the leading ranking video streaming app by time spent among all markets analysed, except in China, and the platform also YouTube also commands the market in average time spent per user per month among markets analysed. Showcasing the rise of user-generated content, live streams and e-sports, which enjoyed a boom during the lockdowns, Twitch outranked many video streaming platforms.
Yet perhaps one of the most significant trends revealed in the State of Mobile 2021 reporthe State of Mobile 2021 report was that TikTok's cross-app usage with leading streaming apps has grown markedly year-on-year. The user base of top streaming apps is increasingly using TikTok YoY and this said App Annie could represent a competitive threat. In the US, 2.3x the usage penetration of Netflix's iPhone user base used TikTok in Q4 2020 versus Q4 2019. Impact of the TikTok ban in India is seen as bucking the general trend with a 23 percentage point decline in yearly cross- app usage .
Going forward App Annie predicted that by the end of 2021 and in the new normal, the average mobile streamer in the US, South Korea and the UK will download 85%, 80% and 60% more video streaming apps, respectively, compared with pre-pandemic levels.
