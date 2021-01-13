Six of the world’s leading creative, technology and scientific organisations form consortium to create new experience inspired by the forthcoming BBC Studios Natural History Unit landmark series The Green Planet presented by Sir David Attenborough.
The consortium is being led by immersive and television content production studio Factory 42 along with BBC Studios and 5G mobile network operator EE as well as the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, natural history producer Talesmith and Dimension Studio. Factory 42 will co-produce the project with BBC Studios in association with Talesmith. The three organisations will bring creative direction and the powerful story telling of Sir David Attenborough; EE will deploy its 5G network and edge computing; while Dimension Studio will provide the volumetric capture video technology that will create the holographic images in the app.
The app, inspired by the series, will be designed to encourage audiences to discover what the partners say are new and surprising wonders of the natural world. Scientifically accurate digital botanical imagery, verified by Kew’s world leading scientists, will enable people to find out more about the flora and fauna that inhabits our planet. People will be able to use their phones and devices to nurture rare and exotic plants, observe their behaviours and watch in seconds as they grow in urban backdrops while seeing the animals that live among them. The consortium will also work with digital learning specialists to ensure the app not only entertains but also gives audiences a deeper connection and understanding of plant life in an interactive way.
“The importance of protecting the planet has never been greater and the opportunity to use emerging technologies to engage audiences of all ages in environmental issues in new ways is hugely exciting,” commented Factory 42 Founder and CEO John Cassy. “We’re delighted to have pulled together a unique consortium of world leading organisations and look forward to showing how 5G networks will enhance our everyday lives and our understanding of the world around us.”
Mike Gunton, creative director, BBC Studios added: “Innovation has always been at the heart BBC Studios Natural History Unit. We believe that the app inspired by The Green Planet has the potential to reach millions to showcase the beauty and fragility of our natural world and inspire positive change around biodiversity and habitat protection for the benefit of all species.”
