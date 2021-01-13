The apps are available to consumers on a range of Samsung Tizen models and have been developed by Norigin Media, using its TV App Framework. RiksTV combines linear TV channels with on-demand movies, series and kids’ content and also offers a parallel OTT solution, Strim, to users in Norway.

The streaming services branded RiksTV and Strim are already available on PCs, mobile, tablet, Apple TV and Chromecast, and with this launch, consumers will gain access via a dedicated app on a range of Samsung Tizen devices. Based on React, the TV apps support all key manufacturers of Smart TVs and consoles, including Samsung, LG, Philips, Sony and PlayStation.

Commenting on the deployment, Jérôme Franck-Sætervoll, CEO of RiksTV, said: “We are glad to launch RiksTV’s and Strim’s services on smart TVs. We are expanding our reach on new devices to enable the best possible experience to consumers in Norway. We are happy to expand our collaboration with Norigin Media, our trusted partner for building these apps.”

Added Ajey Anand, CEO of Norigin Media: “It's great to see RiksTV take such large strides in providing the best of TV streaming services and Norigin is happy to collaborate with the very creative teams from RiksTV.”