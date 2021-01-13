In a bid to allow sports properties, sports clubs, leagues and federations to use premium video content to recoup lost revenue during the Covid-19 lockdowns, cloud-based video production and distribution platform Grabyo has entered a partnership with monetisation and subscription management platform provider InPlayer.









“This alliance re-defines how live sports events and VOD content can be produced and monetised,” added Explaining the rationale for the move, the companies say that during 2020, while content consumption increased across the board, the biggest winners have been those in the sports industry who have been able to add value with ‘behind-the-scenes’ and exclusive content. They add that consumers have shown a willingness to pay for content tailored to their interests and that by deploying a subscription offer, using Grabyo and InPlayer, will mean that any publisher will have full control over their offering and be able to adapt rapidly to consumer demand - from content to pricing and delivery.The aim is that using both platform’s cloud-native tools, content production, distribution and management can be done remotely and collaboratively, from anywhere in the world. Content can be syndicated across a range of destinations and platforms.The joint solution is designed to allow users to generate what the partners say will be a simple and cost effective direct-to-consumer revenue stream using premium digital content. Using InPlayer, digital and content teams will now be able to deploy directly a paywall over video or provide a subscription service using content distributed through Grabyo. Live broadcasts and/or VOD content can be produced and distributed by Grabyo to any major online video player (OVP) within an app or online, which is then protected by a white-labelled solution by InPlayer for a fully-branded consumer experience.“We’re excited to bring this partnership to market and begin working with sports publishers to drive new revenue and develop exciting premium content strategies for fans,” commented Grabyo CEO Gareth Capon. “It’s an exciting time for content production, with demand higher than ever. Fans are calling out for bespoke and exclusive content, and are willing to pay.”“This alliance re-defines how live sports events and VOD content can be produced and monetised,” added InPlayer CEO George Meek. “We’re thrilled to bring sports publishers new opportunities to drive revenue and exceed expectations with fans-first video experiences for audiences tuning in around the globe.”