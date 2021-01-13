The BBC’s Lockdown Learning – which the broadcaster says is the biggest educational service in its history – has seen a sharp increase in viewers across all its slots.

With the UK in a third national Covid-19 lockdown, schools and educational establishments are closed for the foreseeable future. Lockdown Learning brings together BBC Two, CBBC, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and online to deliver a new education offer to children, teachers and parents.

On TV, Lockdown Learning on CBBC saw the slot average (9am-noon) increase by 436% (age 4+) while BBC Two saw an increase of 29% (1pm-3pm). Both channels were compared with their slot averages of each Monday over the past 52 weeks.

On Monday 11 January, Bitesize Daily episodes on BBC iPlayer were requested 275k times, 12% more requests than on launch day in April 2020, whilst Bitesize online attracted 1.6m unique visitors.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, says: “These extraordinary numbers prove that people continue to turn to the BBC in times of need. We’re thrilled to be supporting so many families and teachers across the UK with our curriculum-based and edutainment content, on air and online.”

On CBBC, viewers can watch Bitesize Daily Primary from 9am-10am, followed by edutainment shows including, Horrible Histories, Art Ninja, Our School, Operation Ouch and Celebrity Supply Teacher up to midday.

Meanwhile, BBC Two is supporting secondary school curriculums with episodes of Bitesize Daily Secondary complemented by Shakespeare and classic drama adaptations alongside science, history and factual titles from the BBC’s award-winning factual programming units. This week students can watch Professor Brian Cox’s The Planets

Curriculum-relevant and native language educational content for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland is available on BBC Bitesize, with educational programming also available every morning at 10am on BBC Scotland.