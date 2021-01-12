Independent video software provider Synamedia’s security and watermarking solutions are now integrated with Akamai the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences and to protect customers’ streaming OTT content.









The partnership will see the integration of Synamedia’s Streaming Piracy Disruption (SPD) managed service with Akamai’s platform in order to give rights holders and content owners an added layer of anti-piracy enforcement and revenue protection. The solutions can now detect and disrupt pirate streams in real time over the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform and redirect viewers to legitimate services.



In addition, the EverGuard counter-piracy operations centre predicts which client devices will be used by pirates to leak content and determines the effectiveness of different actions, including quarantining agents and prosecution, to cause maximum pain. SPD uses resilient watermark injection and verification technologies as well as smart agents embedded in the headend and client devices to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution.



Synamedia will now be a member of Akamai's Media Technology Partner programme which is designed to foster interoperability, and referral agreements between Akamai and third-party solutions providers to give customers a range of options in selecting workflow components that work seamlessly with Akamai solutions deployed on the Akamai platform.

"When illegal streams are disrupted, particularly during live sports, viewers tend to give up on pirated streams and switch to legal services," said Yael Fainaro, Synamedia senior vice president of security. "Akamai's platform is used by many of our pay-TV and OTT customers and this integration will strengthen their ability to combat piracy at speed and scale."