Claiming that it is now able to make in-home wireless connectivity speeds up to three times faster, Virgin Media has launched what it says is a “game-changing” Wi-Fi service that will give customers broadband access in more areas of their homes.
The new Intelligent WiFi Plus from Virgin Media combines a suite of new, automatically deployed features on its Hub 3 and Hub 4 routers, with brand new Intelligent WiFi Pods that help to extend Wi-Fi reach and speeds throughout the home. The Pods, powered by technology firm Plume, create a unique Wi-Fi ecosystem bespoke to each household. In-home Wi-Fi coverage is extended through the creation of a cloud-controlled ‘mesh’ network which constantly adapts and evolves. This assured Virgin will ensure the best in-home coverage with connected devices seamlessly making use of the strongest possible signal, all of the time, regardless of where in the home they are being used.
Such improved coverage is designed to help improve in-home coverage in hard to reach areas and is said to particularly beneficial for those in large households with lots of connected devices. The launch of the new service comes just weeks after data released by Virgin Media showed how during 2020 the consumption habits of its more than six million cable and mobile customers had shifted significantly, consuming a record-breaking amount of online data. Consumption was driven by an increase in smart-home devices in households, remote working, streaming, video calling and online gaming.
Commenting on the launch, Jeff Dodds, chief operating officer at Virgin Media, said: “Intelligent WiFi Plus is our most advanced and impressive Wi-Fi service to date that will help remove broadband blackspots and bring faster and more reliable speeds throughout the home. Whether our customers are working, streaming, browsing, playing or keeping connected online, the combo of new Hub features and Wi-Fi Pods provides a step change in connectivity that won’t let you down.”
Virgin Media owner Liberty Global invested in Plume since 2014 and added that as UK households face a further period of lockdown, the need for a fast, safe, secure, and a highly reliable broadband connection to facilitate home working, learning and entertainment is greater than ever.
