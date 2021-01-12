Aiming to offer users in the Metropolitan area streaming experiences enabling more entertainment accessible on unlimited smart devices, London-based broadband provider Community Fibre TV has embarked upon a partnership with Netgem TV to offer a new TV service.
The new service claims to offer an entertainment platform with a “great choice of content at an affordable price.” Customers who subscribe to Community Fibre TV will be able to watch over 30,000 hours of on-demand content across 135 channels and 25 catch-up services including the BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5, Sony Pop cartoons and W4Free. A range of premium TV channels such as Premier Sports and La Liga TV, 20 extra channels and 1000s’ of extra on-demand movies and documents, as well as YouTube Kids are included in the package.
Services are delivered on a Netgem 4K/ HDR TV box offering Dolby Atmos which runs on any TV and can be connected to Wi-Fi or Ethernet cables. Through integrating with Amazon Alexa, the TV box can be controlled by voice. Customers can also pause, fast-forward and record live TV on a USB stick. A number of add-ons are available on a pay as you go basis include BritBox, YouTube 4K, Rakuten TV, hayu, Eros Now, Mubi, Fite and Amazon Prime Video.
New and existing Community Fibre customers will receive a three-month free subscription to the TV service and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, including full access to Prime Video in 4K.
Community Fibre adds that by using its TV App, unlimited phone and tablets can be connected over home Wi-Fi networks to users’ community Fibre TV account with no extra cost.
The provider guarantees that users will be able to watch TV shows simultaneously, with no buffering due to the high bandwidth of the Community Fibre 3 Gigabit-capable network. This is said to be a key differentiator compared with the TV packages offered by other broadband providers, no less, said Community Fibre, than raising the standard on the market.
“The Community Fibre network has been designed with high speeds, high reliability and multiple users in mind so we wanted to launch an affordable TV offering that can make full use of the home network,” commented Community Fibre CEO Graeme Oxby. “The launch of Community Fibre TV leverages the power of 100% full-fibre broadband to offer a whole new world of entertainment. With the mission to offer affordable and highly reliable services, we strive to bring customers a great value-for-money TV service that is full of included content and delivered with a 4K resolution and Wi-Fi enabled TV box. The new Community Fibre TV keeps customers entertained on multiple devices both at and away from home.”
