Marking the Irish public broadcaster’s sales division’s first push into kids programming, RTÉ Programme Sales has announced its first ever slate of kids programming available to the global market with a new lockdown programming block.
Wild Kids RTE 11 Jan 2021
Highlights of the new slate includes six new live action series - the first four, Wonder What, Let’s Find Out, Insiders, Body Brothers - all produced by Stop.watch for RTÉ. Wild Kids (pictured) was produced by regional Irish indie GMarsh TV and Squad Goals by Kite Entertainment. All are live action or studio based educational titles focusing on nature, science, sport and the human body to help keep young minds educated during school lockdowns and beyond.

Meanwhile, due to the success of Home School Hub and After School Hub in March 2020, the programming blocks will make a return to RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player today, delivering three hours of television daily, with a mix of new material and previously aired shows, offering a helping hand to parents.

“RTÉjr is an incredible resource for children in Ireland and we’ve identified a slate that is also perfect for international audiences,” said Edel Edwards, head of programme sales at RTÉ Programme Sales commenting on the commissions “Many of RTEjr titles have already sold internationally so we are excited about launching our new educational slate. Much of this will be part of the Home School Hub offering which we are proud to launch today to domestic and international audiences.”
