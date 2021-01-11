Aiming to rebuild the entire UX personalisation of its Now TV IPTV and OTT TV service, Hong Kong multimedia and entertainment company PCCW Media has deployed ContentWise’s digital experience automation and personalisation software.
Now TV is the largest pay-TV service in Hong Kong, featuring over 150 channels and dozens of VOD categories, with a wide diversity of TV, movies, kids and live sports content in Cantonese and English. AI-powered customer experience company ContentWise provides video operators, digital publishers and online retailers with software and expertise to create personal and smart CX at every digital touchpoint.
The two companies have collaborated to build the next generation of Now TV’s services on set-top box and connected apps. PCCW Media’s goal with this new design is to create a one-to-one, personalised relationship with its subscribers, with a particular focus on enhancing the on-screen user experience, simplifying customers’ access to content and boosting viewer engagement.
The implementation involves the integration with ContentWise UX Engine and ContentWise Analytics. UX Engine’s machine learning-powered platform enables PCCW Media to expand the range of Now TV’s personalisation and discovery features. More importantly said the firms, the collaboration establishes a new user experience paradigm, where the dynamic interplay of data driven personalisation and assisted editorial input adapts to each subscriber’s intent and tastes. The new platform uses AI to strike the optimal balance between algorithmic personalisation decisions and editorial input to maximize programming ROI and repeat usage.
“Now TV is committed to bringing the best viewing experience to our customers. Empowered by ContentWise, the new-look home screen aggregates all of the live TV and on- demand content that our customers love,” said Derek Choi, head of pay-TV at PCCW Media, said, It’s an entirely new way to discover the world of entertainment.”
ContentWise CEO Paolo Bozzola added: “I am pleased PCCW Media ultimately decided to work with ContentWise. I am confident we can help PCCW Media in its transition to a bespoke customer experience better than anyone else in the market.”
