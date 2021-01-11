As it ramps upgrowth over 2021, leading global on-demand streaming sports service DAZN has named Shay Segev and James Rushton as co-chief executive officers.
After launching in 2016, DAZN has grown rapidly with live sports and original documentary programming, working with the world’s leading sports organisations to deliver premium content to fans in a way, said the company, matches today’s evolving viewing habits. The new announcement follows DAZN’s global expansion in December, increasing the availability of its streaming platform to more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Moreover, DAZN regards the appointments as an important moment for the Group as a whole as it readies the organisation for its next phase of growth.
Segev will join DAZN Group in the coming months from sports betting and gaming company Entain. DAZN says that his background in technology and proven experience in digital transformation at both Entain and previously Videobet and Playtech, means that he is ideally positioned to help drive DAZN through its next phase of rapid growth.
Commenting on his appointment, Segev said: “It is incredible to be given an opportunity to lead a business with global reach and ambition as well as the technology and resources to deliver sports to the world,” “This role allows me to combine my passion for sport and transformative technology to disrupt and improve the consumer experience.”
For his part, Rushton has served as DAZN Group Acting CEO since June 2020. Prior to that, he was chief revenue officer where he oversaw all market launches and revenue management functions. Rushton has held a number of key roles throughout his tenure with the company that DAZN says have contributed to rapid growth within the sports media industry and, ultimately, the transition to streaming.
“Having been intimately involved in DAZN since its conception, I am pleased and excited to welcome Shay and lead DAZN Group together as we enter the next exciting chapter in our evolution,” Rushton added.
