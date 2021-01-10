OneFootball, the world's largest owned and operated digital football media business, has appointed Denise Parkinson in a newly created role as global entertainment director.

Reporting to UK sales director and former Yahoo! director, Edward Desbois, Parkinson will be responsible for working closely with entertainment clients from the world of streaming, film, gaming and music to help them distribute their existing premium commercial content, create new solutions and to ultimately connect them with OneFootball’s global audience.

OneFootball recently acquired global digital media company Dugout, and the combined company has a network of over 110 premium publishers, reaching more than 85 million engaged football fans every month with live OTT streaming, highlights, behind-the-scenes and archive video content, news, scores and statistics.

Parkinson joins with more than 25 years of experience in the media and marketing industries. Previous roles include global entertainment director for The Telegraph Media Group and director of marketing EMEA at Walt Disney TV.

Desbois said: "I am delighted that Denise is joining the growing team at OneFootball. She has a great track record and a high profile in the entertainment industry and will be a fantastic addition to the company."

Parkinson added: "I am hugely excited to join OneFootball. It is a powerful, innovative brand with a young, passionate and engaged audience and I look forward to forming new partnerships with like-minded brands and advertisers."