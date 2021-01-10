As it released its annual year-end review at the end of December 2020, the premium music video service reported seeing a significant uptick in global views, ending its third quarter with a billion views daily across all associated platforms representing a record milestone.



The deal with Comcast will see customers have free, on demand access over the internet to more than 500,000 music videos in the Vevo catalogue, including Vevo original content and live performances.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new year with Comcast’s Xfinity to bring Vevo’s music programming to more listeners on television," said Kevin McGurn, president of sales and distribution, Vevo. "Music video viewership in the living room is rising, especially as families stay at home and watch TV together. Joining Xfinity’s entertainment library delivers our premium and brand-safe content to millions of fans when, where, and how they want it.”

Xfinity X1 and Flex join Vevo’s roster of available platforms, which includes more than a dozen connected television devices and streaming partners globally.