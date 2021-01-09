After being fuelled by hype and crashing and burning in a matter of six months, content from millennial-focussed short-form premium mobile TV streaming service Quibi wasn’t the hit that a lot of smart money bet on but the Roku online video service thinks different and has acquired exclusive global distribution rights to Quibi’s award-winning shows and will make the content available for free on an ad-supported basis in 2021 to all Roku users.