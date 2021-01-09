Preliminary data compiled by the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has revealed just how the Covid-19 lockdowns have boosted hugely the online music, video and games in the UK across 2020 with the respective industries showing the fastest growth rate since records began increasing overall entertainment revenues by 16.8% to a record £9.05 billion.
The growth was driven above all by digital services which saw revenues increase by £1.4 billion over 2019 to a new high of £7.8 billion. Overall more than 80 pence in the pound was spent on entertainment now goes to digital services rather than physical formats.
Digital video services spearheaded by Netflix and Amazon Prime and new arrivals such as Disney+, Now TV and Apple TV+ saw video revenues increase by what ERA called a “remarkable” 37.7% over 2019. £2.906 billion was spent on digital video services over 2020 while overall video market grew 25.6% on a year-on-year basis to £3.279 billion.
“If there was ever a year in which we needed entertainment, it was 2020,” observed ERA CEO Kim Bayley, commenting on the survey. “The trend towards an increasingly digital entertainment market may be long established, but no one could have foreseen this dramatic leap as digital services filled the gap left by shuttered cinemas, concert halls and retail stores. With much of the country shut down, ERA’s members provided a welcome revenue stream for thousands of musicians, actors, directors and countless backroom staff.”
