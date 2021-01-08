The brand’s sponsorship will also be visible across all Gogglebox series available on Channel 4, E4 and All 4, as well as some social content which will be featured on Channel 4’s Facebook page throughout the next two years.

It is the largest ever TV sponsorship in Three’s history and follows in the footsteps of the Chelsea FC sponsorship that began in July last year.

The most recent series of Gogglebox was Channel 4’s second highest rating title of 2020 and the biggest Gogglebox series to date, attracting an average consolidated audience of 5.8 million viewers per episode and a 25% share of the viewing audience. The new creative will be revealed when series 17 launches on Channel 4 soon.

Aislinn O’Connor, director of marketing for UK and Ireland at Three, said: “We are always looking for ways to drive consideration and growth of the Three brand. Gogglebox is one of the UK’s favourite shows and it was the perfect opportunity to drive positive brand association with a mainstream audience on a consistent basis. It will be a great platform for us to activate against in innovative ways.”

Rupinder Downie, Brand Partnerships Leader, Channel 4, said: “Gogglebox is hugely popular, achieving record viewing in 2020 whilst generating the most demand we’ve ever seen from brands to sponsor a Channel 4 title. We’re thrilled to be working with Three on this exciting new partnership that aligns them with a much-loved show on Channel 4 and All 4 throughout this year and next.”