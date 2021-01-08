In what it said was a continuation of momentum to reimagine and upsize customers’ entertainment experience, Singapore’s StarHub has signed an exclusive agreement with The Walt Disney Company to become the official distributor of Disney+ in the city state over its TV, mobile and broadband platforms.
From 23 February 2021, StarHub TV, mobile and broadband customers will be able to access all six Disney content brands on the streaming service through their TVs or on-the-go over StarHub 5G which claims over 70% population coverage.
Featuring over 500 films and 15,000 episodes of content, Disney+ will offer customers the latest blockbuster releases, such as Hamilton, Mulan and Avengers: Endgame, as well as exclusive Disney+ Originals including the record breaking The Mandalorian. Customers can look forward to new programming, including Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and Pixar film Soul.
Disney+ will be the eighth streaming platform fully integrated within StarHub TV+ and the company’s chief of consumer business group Johan Buse said it was excited to be the first and only fully-integrated quad-play service provider to raise the entertainment bar for customers with Disney+.
“Adding Disney+ to our ever-expanding catalogue of apps and streaming services is an integral part of our TV and digital transformation journey for customers,” he said. “Viewing habits continue to shift, and we want to provide all customers with the best service experience wherever they are, in their homes, and now more than ever, on their phones. With the growing ubiquity of ultra-responsive 5G, our customers will be able to experience true mobility and freedom, enjoying the freshest entertainment at the highest quality anytime, anywhere and on any screen.”
Added Amit Malhotra, regional lead, emerging markets, The Walt Disney Company APAC: “We’re pleased to work with StarHub to provide consumers in Singapore yet another avenue to get access to Disney+, which offers content from all of our iconic brands Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar and Star. This is another step forward in our commitment to bring audiences in Singapore the highest quality entertainment content Disney has to offer.”
