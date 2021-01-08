Firstlight Media and startup OTT service Struum have partnered to deploy the latter’s new cloud-native streaming platform that is built on what is called a Gen 5 architecture.

As part of a longstanding development relationship, Firstlight will leverage Microsoft Azure’s hyperscale cloud platform and its own microservices-based architecture to create for Struum an agile, scalable, extensible service. The service will enable consumers to seamlessly find and access content from multiple content partners and OTT providers, using a single Struum subscription and a credits-based purchase model.

The Struum platform is designed to help consumers discover and consume content from hundreds of niche and specialty services. Struum was founded by former Disney and Discovery executives Lauren DeVillier, Paul Pastor, Eugene Lieu and Thomas Wadsworth (pictured), and is backed by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company. Firstlight is also an investor in the service as part of its accelerator initiative to expedite the growth of scalable OTT services.

DeVillier, CEO of Struum, said: “Our ambition is to capture the habits of consumers by aggregating multiple services and providing viewers with a seamless way to discover and consume content. Firstlight Media has helped us to launch an OTT service using its Gen 5 architecture on Microsoft technology, enabling us to come to market in months and accelerating our ability to launch new partners as we welcome them to the Struum family.”

Hanno Basse, CTO Azure Media & Entertainment, said: “Consumers are demanding more choice and flexibility in how, where and what they consume with their media. Similarly, our partners are demanding flexibility and scale in the cloud services they choose. We’re pleased to work with Firstlight Media as they leverage Azure to power their cloud-native streaming platform and make it available to innovative new consumer services like Struum.”

“Struum is uniquely and innovatively attacking a growing industry problem: consumers’ frustration around finding, paying for and accessing content in a crowded SVOD market,” said Andre Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Firstlight Media. “As a result of our work with Microsoft and the Azure cloud platform, Struum will be able to achieve rapid service velocity at launch, to scale as subscribership grows, and to nimbly deploy new, cloud-based features that promote engagement, monetization and long-term value.”