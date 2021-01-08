The latest quarterly survey by the Reelgood film and TV streaming search engine service has concluded with the streaming was one of the few industries in the US providing business optimism with the new direct-to-consumer products already flexing their models.
The Reelgood for Business Q4 2020 VOD Streaming Report analysed 32 million streaming TV and film interaction from 2 million monthly active users in the US for over 150 streaming services enabled by its consumer app and catalogue data.
The study found that fundamentally in the final quarter of 2020, HBO Max and Disney+ saw significant growth in streaming activity shares this past quarter, with the former looking poised to overtake Hulu, aided considerably when the full Warner Bros. slate this year will premiere on both the HBO streaming platform and in theatres simultaneously. While they maintained their leadership positions, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both lost customers in the quarter due to what Reelgood says was activity from other SVOD offers.
The report also highlighted the fact that transactional based VOD systems were on the rise. In the TVOD sector, Reelgood noted that as cinemas struggled to survive, studios continued to release more of their films straight to VOD in order to reach consumers who were told to stay at home. 2020 saw significant growth to the rent/buy sector. By contrast, advertising VOD services inched back during the quarter even as leading AVOD platform Tubi closed the quarter with a 35% share of all ad-supported viewing. Reelgood observed an increase in engagement for more than a third of all AVOD platforms.
After a third quarter that witnessed a fall in streams compared with the prior three months, SVOD rebounded in Q4, influenced by the spike in viewing activity from the likes of HBO Max and Disney+ from October to December 2020.
Looking at popular individual programmes and films, the Reelgood for Business Q4 2020 VOD Streaming Report found in what will likely be a portent for the year ahead, Warner tentpole film Wonder Woman 1984 enjoyed the strongest opening weekend performance on any SVOD platform for the entire Q4, followed by Soul and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In addition to Wonder Woman, HBO Max saw success with the likes of Elf, Die Hard and A Christmas Story. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant led The Undoing and The Flight Attendant also came through. Disney+ received massive traction with the Mandalorian along with Soul, The Simpsons Home Alone and Mulan. Disney+ received massive traction with the Mandalorian along with Soul, The Simpsons Home Alone and Mulan.
