Providing evidence of just how strongly the company has grown over the last twelve months and the general pivot to streaming, online video platform provider Roku has revealed in preliminary estimated data it has hit a total of 51.2 million active accounts worldwide, with an additional 14 million active accounts in 2020 alone.
In the study calculated for the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2020, the company also announced an estimated 17 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter for a total of 58.7 billion hours in 2020, an increase of 55% year over year for the quarter and the full year. Roku noted the ongoing TV streaming trend of how consumers are choosing to watch the content the wish to watch. Nearly a third US households have cut traditional pay-TV, according to the study.
“I’m excited that more than 50 million households now turn to Roku for their TV viewing,” said Roku CEO Anthony Wood. “The world is moving to streaming and we look forward to continuing to help viewers, advertisers, content publishers, and TV manufacturers succeed in the Streaming Decade.”
