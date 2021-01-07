Israeli free-to-air channel Reshet 13 has launched 13Global, a venture that will develop and create content for the international market, both through Reshet 13's screen and direct production for international platforms.

13Global will be responsible for strengthening and developing relationships with international entities, distribution companies, channels and creators worldwide. Its main goal is to create development and production collaborations of formats and series intended for broadcast on Reshet 13 and suited for distribution to the international market.

Three projects have recently hit the market: dating programme Find Me Somebody To Love, drama series Blackspace, and factual entertainment show Kings of the Kitchen, all in collaboration with international entities. A number of additional projects are already in various stages of development and several parties have shown interest in collaborating.

Leading the venture is Ami Glam (pictured), Reshet 13's VP of content, who, through his work with central media corporations in Europe and the US, he was responsible for numerous Israeli formats sold to various territories worldwide.

Glam said: "Reshet 13 launches 13Global at a time when the international television content distribution market is blooming and has great potential for worldwide success. We tend to use Reshet platform as a testing ground for new and compelling content that can be adapted worldwide."

Reshet’s TV content catalogue includes formats and programmes across all genres including Mossad, Emmy award-winner Nevsu, Harem, Girlfriends, award-winning scripted drama Hostages and Game of Chefs.