London-based premium factual programming producer-distributor Parade Media is to distribute globally Discovery’s HGTV and Discovery+ commission Derelict Rescue by Air TV.
Derelict Rescue is new ten-part series following Britain’s most ambitious home builders as they take on some of the country’s most rundown abandoned buildings. From crumbling railways stations to abandoned RAF bases, disused lighthouses to imposing water towers, across Britain dozens of enthusiastic self-builders with ambition, skill and passion are hard at work turning unloved and neglected relics of history into unique family homes.
Derelict Rescue is produced by UK indie Air TV for Discovery’s HGTV and discovery+. The series will deliver late 2021 and be distributed globally by Parade Media.
“This is already shaping up to be a fascinating, authentic and engaging series said Air TV director and executive producer Matt Richards. “With our team following so many exciting and varied conversions and renovations across the UK, we are getting closer to the action and showing the true realities of ambitious self-build projects like never before.”
Mark Caulton, chief content officer, at Parade Media added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Discovery and Air TV on this exciting new series which offers a fascinating and unique spin on the proven formula of families pursuing their vision of a dream home.”
