The solutions provide all the production tools required by major broadcast networks and content distributors who have standardised on the IMF (Interoperable Master Format) file-based delivery format, especially with improved captioning and subtitling capability.

CaptionMaker and Vantage Timed Text Flip now support IMSC 1.1, the latest version of the SMPTE standard for subtitling and captioning. IMSC is of particular importance in the preparation of IMF packages, and IMSC 1.1 is required for those who are producing content for the Japanese market, as well as global companies, such as Netflix.

With CaptionMaker, users create video captions and subtitles for television, web and mobile delivery. CaptionMaker simplifies the process of complying with government regulations, enabling greater access to broadcast content for television, online and mobile viewers. The latest release contains several enhancements including improved caption and subtitle rendering that makes them crisper and easier to read.

In addition, Vantage IMF Producer automates the creation of IMF packages from Adobe Premiere Pro. Using a Vantage panel within Adobe Premiere Pro provides direct access and significant workflow efficiencies for editors. IMF Producer automates the creation of all files required in an IMF package from a single output render of an Adobe Premiere Pro timeline. As well as generating the primary package, editors can create additional sequences, which become supplemental IMF packages that contain different versions of audio, subtitles, edit points, Dolby Vision HDR metadata and more.

Scott Matics, senior director of product management at Telestream, said: “As a file-based delivery format, IMF is gaining widespread support from the media industry, so the decision to focus our efforts on developing IMF production tools was straightforward. However, these are not just any old IMF productions tools – they reflect Telestream’s outstanding expertise in this area and a great depth of customer feedback.”