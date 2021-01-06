Hearst Television’s WMOR-TV is using a software-based ATSC 3.0 solution from Triveni Digital as part of its transition to NextGen TV.

The independent TV station, which serves the Tampa area in Florida, has deployed Triveni's ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler, GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder and StreamScope XM ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 Combo Analyzer.

Based on the same IP-based technology used by over-the-top services, the ATSC 3.0 set of standards is designed to expand flexibility and adaptability for broadcasters, allowing them to transmit data that will enhance TV broadcasts. It is designed to deliver broadcasts from 4K Ultra HD to mobile signals, enabling new business models and giving consumers a better experience.

Brian Darragh, chief engineer at WMOR-TV, said: "We're excited to serve as the pioneering ATSC 3.0 broadcast transmission host among Hearst stations, ushering in a new era of television for our viewers. We chose Triveni Digital as our strategic technology partner based on their extensive ATSC 3.0 deployment experience and their contribution to ATSC 3.0 technology. With a comprehensive solution for simultaneous ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 broadcasting, Triveni Digital is helping us ensure an exceptional quality of service for our viewers."

WMOR-TV has deployed Triveni Digital's unified, software-based solution in an on-premises virtual server environment, eliminating rack space while saving power and operational costs. The solution supports both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0, ensuring WMOR-TV can comply with the FCC mandate to broadcast both standards during the transition. The ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway supports ROUTE and MMTP encapsulation, simplifying the implementation and management of revenue-enhancing ATSC 3.0 services. Using GuideBuilder XM, the station can easily manage ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 metadata. StreamScope XM Analyzers perform critical RF and IP measurements for service quality assurance.

Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital, added: “Hearst Television is recognised in our industry as a leader in technology innovation. We are thrilled to partner with WMOR-TV through this technological transformation with a one-stop solution for ATSC 3.0 service delivery. Triveni Digital offers the most complete feature set and a forward-looking roadmap for ATSC 3.0, which will help WMOR-TV deliver advanced NextGen TV applications with the utmost efficiency."