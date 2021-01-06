Roshambo is a live mobile gaming experience – a head to head tournament of Rock Paper Scissors – that currently has thousands of players participating in an open beta. Roshambo Live will now enter into the next phase of development, working on turning the mobile game into a Roshambo Live ITV show that can be either a stand- alone show or an extension to an existing TV show.

ITV has made what Live Tech Games says is a significant cash injection to help fund technical development, while ITV mentors will work with the Live Tech Games team, bringing internal ITV resources in where needed. Ultimately, if the pilot is successful, Live Tech Games would be one of a small number of businesses in which ITV will materially invest and scale, with members of the successful teams invited to join ITV full time.



The pilot will focus on giving ITV’s viewers the opportunity to play along in live tournaments, where they go head-to-head against other people across the country in addictive games for the chance to win free prizes.

When Studio 55 Ventures was announced, ITV’s CEO Carolyn McCall said that its investments would deliver ITV’s strategy of transforming it into a digitally led media and entertainment company and that it was “investing in people with the passion, vision and drive to ensure ITV remains relevant to younger generations whilst giving us insights into how to evolve in the future.”



Nathan Moore, co-founder of Live Tech Games, said: “From the very start of the process it was obvious that the synergies between our two companies truly resonate at a strategic level. Entertainment spans way beyond the television set and is now mostly on mobile. This is exactly why ITV set up the Studio 55 programme; to invest in the best tech ideas that will ensure it remains at the forefront of digital entertainment. With mobile games playing such a fundamental role in the future of entertainment and ITV being famous for captivating live audiences, our partnership seamlessly delivers on this strategic objective.”