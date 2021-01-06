Amon, who has worked at Qualcomm since 1995, will take over his new role from 30 June. Mollenkopf will continue his employment with the company as a strategic advisor for a period of time.

Mollenkopf, 52, became CEO in 2014. He began his career as an engineer and, for nearly three decades, has helped define and lead Qualcomm's strategy and technology roadmap. His work helped propel smartphones into the mainstream and made Qualcomm a leader in 3G, 4G and now 5G, and he also oversaw the expansion into new industry segments such as the Internet of Things (IoT), RF Front End and Automotive. He was also instrumental in Qualcomm’s rise as a smartphone technology supplier.

Amon, 50, has served as Qualcomm president since January 2018, and is responsible for Qualcomm's semiconductor business, which includes mobile, RF front end, automotive and IoT revenue streams, and the company's global operations. He has driven the expansion and diversification of the business across industries and customers, overseen Qualcomm's 5G strategy and the successful execution of M&A. Amon joined Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer and has held several business and technical leadership positions throughout his tenure with the company.

"I am honoured to be named the next CEO of Qualcomm and appreciate the confidence that Steve and the board have in me," said Amon. "Qualcomm is an incredible company. We have been at the forefront of innovation for decades and I look forward to maintaining this position going forward. In addition to driving the expansion of 5G into mainstream devices and beyond mobile, Qualcomm is set to play a key role in the digital transformation of numerous industries as our technologies become essential to connecting everything to the cloud. The need for our solutions has never been more pronounced and our leadership position has never been more evident. I look forward to working with our 41,000 employees around the world to create technologies that revolutionise the way people live, work and connect with each other."



The appointment comes as the company announced the launch of the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform launch of the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform which the communications technology provider said would help drive further proliferation of 5G in particular through enhancements to mobile video experiences.



