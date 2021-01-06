Europe-wide bandwidth infrastructure company euNetworks is enhancing its existing footprint in the UK with unique routes, extra capacity and flexibility with dedicated high-speed fibre optic network in the Manchester region of the country by taking full control of Gamma Telecom Holdings-owned duct-based fibre network The Loop Manchester.
Launched in 2012, The Loop’s network extends across the key commercial areas of the cities of Manchester and Salford and the neighbouring borough of Trafford. The Loop’s customers include major data centre operators and enterprises, and passes right through the hearty of Manchester and Salford’s burgeoning media and production centres including dock10. With over 180km of high capacity fibre cables, the network connects into 20 data centres, two exchanges and provides high capacity internet into more than 70 key multi-tenant commercial buildings. Approximately 48km of the duct network is entirely unique routing from alternative operators in the city.
euNetworks focuses on delivering high bandwidth fibre connectivity between and within cities in Europe. The company owns and operates deep fibre networks in 17 cities, including Manchester, and also operates a highly differentiated long-haul network that spans 15 countries. The company boasts direct, diverse connectivity to over 440 data centres across Western Europe.
Prior to the acquisition, the euNetworks Manchester metro consisted of 42km of duct network, 276 chambers and direct connection into 17 data centres. The company regards investments such as that in The Loop as fuel for its growth, with meeting the capacity requirements of customers a key driver.
“The combined footprint will deliver immediate value to both existing customers and our new customers that we welcome from The Loop,” said euNetworks chief executive officer Brady Rafuse commenting on the acquisition. “The acquisition of The Loop network strengthens our customer proposition in the bandwidth infrastructure market. [The Loop’s] local knowledge, expertise, impressive development and strong relationships in the market are invaluable as we look to grow euNetworks’ presence in the region. In addition, our focus on the media sector is immediately strengthened with their knowledge and strong reputation among the media and broadcast community in Manchester and the UK. There’s a great opportunity from the teams and the networks coming together to develop and future-proof some of the larger content requirements of these companies.”
“We have developed The Loop into a successful and growing business which is now ready for its next phase and we’re really pleased that euNetworks has chosen to be its ensuing owner,” added Gamma Telecom Holdings chief executive officer Andrew Taylor. “euNetworks’s extensive fibre footprint across Europe and the UK coupled with its customer centred approach to network development and investment is both impressive and innovative.”
