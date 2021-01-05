Swisscom is to host Switzerland Connected, the country’s first decentralised live music experiment. Musicians from all over the country will be connected virtually over the Swisscom network for the event, on 13 January 2021.

BLAY (Bligg and Marc Sway), Flavie Léa and various other up-and-coming Swiss artists from singing talent show Sing it Your Way will perform together from their respective bases in Bellinzona, Montreux, Klosters, Zurich, Bern and Volketswil.

“The big challenge is bringing everything together at the same time,” explained Bligg. “If the artists in Ticino, for example, are just a beat faster than those in Zurich, you will be able to tell.”

Sway added: “Bligg and I are very much live acts. We are really missing the whole live experience and the audience. The prospect of taking advantage of Swisscom’s technological capabilities to join other musicians and create a unique, live-like moment for everyone is very appealing to us.”

Dirk Wierzbitzki, member of the Swisscom Group executive board and head of residential customers, said: “We are pushing the limits of Switzerland’s network and hope to leverage the opportunities of the networked world to bring our community a shared and enjoyable music experience.”

The live music experiment represents a major challenge for Swisscom’s engineers and experts. For physical reasons, the network, transmission from the individual locations and signal processing have different response times – so everything needs to be perfectly orchestrated to bring the performance together. The experiment can only be considered a success if the viewers notice none of this.

Wierzbitzki added: “We would love to have more live music events and, above all, a genuine shared experience with other people. With Switzerland Connected, we are exploring what new digital formats will be possible in the longer term and whether we can bring together the best of both worlds in the future.”