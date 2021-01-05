Bolstered by a 120% year-on-year growth in subscribers, premier sports streaming platform brand Fanatiz has reported record year in 2020, hitting key milestones.
Launched in 2017, the service is designed to offer fans and viewers the ability to watch sports matches on a live or on-demand (VOD) basis from their preferred sports networks and leagues, including beIN SPORTS, GOL TV, TyC Sports and RCN Nuestra Tele. Fanatiz is also the Official Partner of Spanish top flight football league LaLiga North America covering the US, Canada and Puerto Rico in addition to becoming the official worldwide distributor (outside of Brazil) of the Brazilian Championship A and B Series Leagues. creating a broad portfolio of European and South American football.
Priding itself as the most affordable option for American soccer fans on the market, the 120% growth of the subscriber base from November 2019 to November 2020 was marked by a total of 90% total growth taking place January – November 2020 despite a three-month pause in live programming due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition to being a record year, October 2020 was a record month for the platform. In October, Fanatiz saw 42% annual growth in active Fanatiz subscribers, marking the most growth seen over a period of one month.
The growth is mainly attributed to fans at home eager to start watching their favourite teams again, and generally speaking to a remarkable shift in consumer behaviour to digital and streaming offerings. The top performing content on the streaming platform, included: the return of LaLiga, the FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers, Copa Libertadores, La Liga Profesional de Futbol Argentino (pictured) and the Brazilian Serie A League, the as Brasileirao.
The platform’s growth is also be attributed to users’ perception of the brand and service. In a study conducted by an independent research agency, 3,008 people were surveyed about Fanatiz and five of its closest competitors in the streaming space. According to its findings, Fanatiz ranks first in the Good Value attribute, an attribute recognised by 45.8% of those surveyed, and Top 3 in easy to use with 41.6% and trustworthy with 37%.
“Navigating multiple unprecedented challenges this year proved complex, but thanks to strategic decisions we made, as well as the unwavering passion and appetite of soccer fans everywhere, 2020 will go down as a milestone year,” said Fanatiz CEO and founder Matías Rivera, commenting the year. “From revamping the entire brand and platform to launching a new Freemium package accessible to all our fans and striking partnerships with LaLiga North America and channels like beIN Sports Xtra and Trace Sports-Stars Channel, we can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store for us and our passionate customers.”
