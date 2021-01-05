In a new deal between the media giant and the Disney-owned over-the-top service which has enjoyed strong growth over the last year, ViacomCBS has announced a new distribution agreement that adds more content from its portfolio of news, entertainment and sports networks to Hulu’s live TV subscription streaming service, Hulu + Live TV.
According to the Disney annual results reported in November 2020, Hulu had grown sharply over the previous year, growing 28% to 36.6 million subs. These broke down to 32.5 million SVOD only customers and 4.1 million live TV plus SVOD. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed but the multi-year deal includes continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW, as well as continued distribution of ViacomCBS’ premium subscription service SHOWTIME.
The deal will also introduce fourteen additional ViacomCBS networks to Hulu + Live TV, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, VH1, CMT, Nick Jr., TV Land, BET Her, MTV2, NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Classic.
“We are excited to have reached an expanded agreement with Hulu that underscores the value of our powerful portfolio of brands to next-generation TV platforms and viewers,” said Ray Hopkins, President, US Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS, commenting on the deal. “Hulu continues to be a great partner, and this agreement ensures that Hulu + Live TV subscribers are now able to enjoy the full breadth of our leading content across news, sports and entertainment for the first time.”
