Offering what its owner claims will be the industry’s largest-ever content library for a new streaming product, and being hailed as the “definitive” non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, discovery+ is now live in the US.
Boasting more than 55,000 video episodes, the service promises to offer a range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. Content will be drawn from Discovery’s flagship brands, the BBC’s Natural History collection, A&E Networks and Group Nine among others.
In the US discovery+ will also offer over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. As part of a new content partnership, discovery+ will bring together for the first time the top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime with the Discovery brand portfolio.
US viewers will also gain access to new series from franchises and personalities such as Chip and Joanna Gaines; Will Packer and Kevin Hart; 90 Day Fiancé; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; Duff Goldman; Amy Schumer; Carla Hall; David Schwimmer; Sir David Attenborough; Ben Napier; Sebastian Maniscalco; Joe Kenda; Mike Rowe and many others.
“As we go live with discovery+ today in the US, we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are,” commented Discovery Inc president and CEO David Zaslav. “Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today."
Under a partnership between Discovery and Verizon announced in December 2020, new and existing Verizon wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. New customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection can receive 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.
At launch, discovery+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and later Prime Video Channels; iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices, the Roku platform; 2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs.
