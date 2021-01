Boasting more than 55,000 video episodes, the service promises to offer a range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. Content will be drawn from Discovery’s flagship brands, the BBC’s Natural History collection, A&E Networks and Group Nine among others.In the US discovery+ will also offer over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, i ncluding HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. As part of a new content partnership, discovery+ will bring together for the first time the top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime with the Discovery brand portfolio.US viewers will also gain access to new series from franchises and personalities such as Chip and Joanna Gaines; Will Packer and Kevin Hart; 90 Day Fiancé; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; Duff Goldman; Amy Schumer; Carla Hall; David Schwimmer; Sir David Attenborough; Ben Napier; Sebastian Maniscalco; Joe Kenda; Mike Rowe and many others.“As we go live with discovery+ today in the US, we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are,” commented Discovery Inc president and CEO David Zaslav. “Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today."Under a partnership between Discovery and Verizon announced in December 2020, new and existing Verizon wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. New customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection can receive 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.At launch, discovery+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and later Prime Video Channels; iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices, the Roku platform; 2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs.