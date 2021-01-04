With the launch of the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, communications technology provider Qualcomm Technologies says that it is helping drive further proliferation of 5G in particularly through enhancements to mobile video experiences.
The company says that the new technology will allow users access to truly global 5G connectivity and what it calls “series-defying” performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment.
Intrinsically, the new platform features a CPU with running capability up to 2.0 GHz to deliver up to 100% performance improvement in CPU and GPU, and up to 70% AI performance improvement compared with the previous generation.
Built-in capabilities for 5G and connectivity include the Snapdragon X51 5G modem-RF System to support mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G; standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes; time division duplexing (TDD), frequency division duplexing (FDD), and dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) for top mobile performance and connectivity.
The modem is also said to enable multi-gigabit 5G connections for what Qualcomm claims are near instantaneous uploads and downloads and advanced wireless audio capabilities.
For entertainment use cases, the Snapdragon 480 is said to be able to upgrade streaming and gaming user experience, offering fully immersive entertainment, “seamless” streaming for HD content and faster application load times.
The first commercial devices powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform are expected to be announced in early 2021. Commenting on the launch and the ambition for the new line, Qualcomm Technologies vice president, product management, Kedar Kondap, said: “Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialisation globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely. The Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will exceed OEM’s and consumer’s expectations in delivering high- and mid-tier features at an affordable price.”
The OEMS include mobile technology suppliers such as vivo. Remarked product director Heliang Liu: “We share Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to bring accessible 5G mobile devices to more people around the world. We are excited that with the new Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform will be able to deliver 5G connectivity, low power capabilities, and new entertainment features on smartphones devices at scale.”
