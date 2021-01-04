In a multi-year deal covering 12 European markets with access to over 100 million homes, content giant Discovery has strengthened its existing business relationship with comms operator Vodafone including for the first time direct-to-consumer distribution, in addition to its traditional linear TV portfolio.
The partnership covers Vodafone’s TV and mobile customers in the UK, Germany, Turkey Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland who will be able to watch their content from Discovery’s iconic brands, the BBC’s natural history collection, plus Eurosport’s premium sports offering, all in one place for the first time ever. Significantly the parties will also collaborate on making the discovery+ direct-to-consumer service available to existing Vodafone subscriber bases across Europe.
This partnership gives Discovery access to roughly 100 million Vodafone TV, fixed broadband and mobile-subscribers across Europe to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period that will vary by market. In the UK and Turkey, discovery+ will only be available to Vodafone mobile customers and the BBC natural history partnership excludes the UK.
Launches will be supported by wat are called ‘high-profile’ marketing campaigns including promotional activities on both Vodafone- and Discovery-owned platforms. The rollout in twelve markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Discovery’s linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.
“We are delighted to announce this multi-territory and multi-platform partnership with Europe’s largest mobile and fixed network operator,” commented Discovery, Inc. president and CEO David Zaslav. “Vodafone’s vast and deep consumer relationships will provide a powerful engine for discovery+ as together we bring the definitive destination for real-life entertainment to consumers across Europe. Our hybrid agreement with Vodafone advances our broader strategy of expanding our linear distribution relationships to bring our popular content to consumers across more platforms and devices.”
Ahmed Essam, chief commercial operations and strategy officer, Vodafone Group, added: “I am extremely pleased to have made this agreement with Discovery, which extends our existing partnership and perfectly demonstrates Vodafone’s positioning as one of Europe’s leading video content platforms. Discovery will be a key part of our Entertainment offer, providing a rich choice of content that will enhance Vodafone’s provision of a superior customer experience across its high-quality TV and flexible streaming services.”
