Bringing the ICT, media and broadband industries together online, Skyline Communications, a provider of AI-powered end-to-end multi-vendor network management and orchestration solutions for the media and broadband ICT industry, has announced the official launch of the new Dojo Community.
Explaining the rationale for the launch, Skyline said the current media and broadband industry was going through a landslide shift and while that was sparked by new technology, the implications of it reverberate far beyond that including the way media and broadband ICT platforms are conceptualised, designed and deployed. And while it recognised that current new platform deployments must support today’s business and services, Skyline added that the underlying parallel challenge was to ensure simultaneously that the true potential of the new technology could also be harnessed in the long run. In short, the company argued, that boiled down to the often largely underestimated challenge of building a genuinely agile data-driven operation.
Packaged as part of Skyline’s DataMiner Cloud Platform offering, the open community is designed to offer the opportunity to connect with a global community of peers and to exchange thoughts, ideas and experiences on any relevant hot industry topics. Skyline believes that successful digital transformations also require “strong and very agile” human connections, and networks where information flows “generously” and with minimum friction.
Dojo brings Skyline’s bank of over 350 experts and thousands of leading media and broadband companies from across the globe into one shared direct peer-to-peer environment. In this one place, what is said to be all possible information and knowledge is consolidated and shared completely transparently. Users can interact directly and continuously with peers, cutting out any intermediates, with the result said Skyline of faster and far more qualitative information as a result.
“In the first place [Dojo Community] is about solutions, and about sharing knowledge and experiences across all possible relevant topics in our industry,” explained Steven Soenens, VP product marketing at Skyline Communications.
“Whether it’s specifically about security, or the challenges of onboarding new system resources and managing their configuration, or understanding and using emerging standards such as NMOS, or agile methodologies and best practices to organise your DevOps teams, or how to build CI/CD concepts into your operation – it’s really all on the table. And everybody from the industry is welcome; this is by no means exclusive to Skyline’s DataMiner users. Dojo is about sharing knowledge, experiences and expertise, and doing that in a very agile and continuous manner, because that is the way forward and this is what everybody needs.”
