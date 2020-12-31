The next edition of the leading global consumer electronics show may be virtual but LG Display is claiming a real showstopper for the forthcoming CES with a showcase of applications based on transparent organic light emitting diode (OLED) screen technology.
In its new offer, LG Display has applied its transparent OLED technology to what it says will be objects and situations that people encounter on a daily basis, thereby presenting an upgraded lifestyle of the future.
Among what the company says will be its “most exciting and practical” transparent OLED products is a smart bed to be showcased in a smart home zone at the company's online showroom, featuring a frame that can be moved to the foot of a bed of the user's choice. The smart bed's 55-inch transparent OLED display rises from its frame to show information or TV content in various screen ratios without relying on backlights. Immersive cinematic sound OLED (CSO) is also embedded in the frame, removing the need for external speakers.
LG Display is also offering a restaurant zone, where a sushi bar can use a 55-inch transparent OLED display to deliver information with clear image quality while benefiting from high transparency to maintain a connection between people on both sides of the screen. As guests wait for their order, they can watch a film or TV programme, while at the same time viewing the chef preparing their food on the other side of the display. LG Display believes that the product naturally stands out more in the contactless era as it can also act as a partition.
The company's transparent OLED technology is said to realise 40% transparency, providing clear image quality while being crystal clear like glass compared with the existing transparent LCD with only 10% transparency. It is designed to see use in various fields such as smart homes, smart buildings and mobility. LG Display claims to be the only transparent OLED manufacturer in the world, is seeing growing demand for transparent OLED from these industries.
“Transparent OLED is a technology that maximises the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places in our daily lives, from stores, shopping malls, and architectural interiors to autonomous vehicles, subway trains, and aircraft,” said Jong-sun Park, senior vice president and head of the commercial business unit at LG Display. “It will grow into a next-generation display that can change the existing display paradigm.”
At CES 2021 LG Display will additionally demonstrate how the company's 55-inch Transparent OLED display can be applied to a subway train in a Metro Zone. While on board a virtual train carriage, passengers may look outside through the transparent display that has replaced a traditional window. Its high transparency enabled by OLED means passengers can still enjoy the passing scenery while viewing clear information such as subway line maps, weather information, and other news.
