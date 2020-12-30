Aiming to deliver better at-home viewing experience, CE giant Samsung Electronics has announced that the HDR10+ Adaptive feature will be supported in its line of smart TVs in order to improve screen output in customers’ homes regardless of the lighting conditions.
While viewing HDR content is typically optimal in a darkened environment, viewing environments vary greatly depending on a wide array of factors, including room lighting, time of day, and proximity to windows. The HDR10+ Adaptive feature is designed to support dynamic scene-by-scene optimisation, following guidelines from the HDR10+ LLC, and is said to now be able to adjust to any room lighting condition, further enhancing the HDR experience. The feature utilises a TV set’s light sensor so that, said Samsung, screens bring to life the creative intent without any loss of details or contrast.
HDR10+ Adaptive also supports Filmmaker Mode, a display setting that Samsung, as a member of the UHD Alliance, developed in partnership with filmmakers, studios and consumer electronics manufacturers. The setting adapts to brighter rooms so to give what the CE firm assured would be a “true cinematic experience” with HDR10+ films and television programmes in any environment at home.
Samsung and Amazon Prime Video have teamed up to enable Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers HDR10+. Adaptive will launch globally with Samsung’s upcoming QLED TV products and going forward Prime Video HDR content will be delivered automatically in HDR10+. UHD titles available on Prime Video also include HDR10+ so all Prime Video customers can enjoy the improved HDR experience with most Samsung QLED TVs regardless of room lighting conditions.
“We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience,” remarked BA Winston, global head of video playback and delivery at Amazon Prime Video. “With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimised regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended.”
“As consumers spend more time at home, Samsung has been looking for ways to enrich consumers’ entertainment experience in the comfort of their homes,” added Younghun Choi, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers’ at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world.”
More content will become available in HDR10+ with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) and Samsung extending its technology partnership to include even more HDR10+ catalogues and new titles for distribution on OTT services around the world.
“Samsung has demonstrated exceptional commitment in developing HDR10+ technology and bringing the industry together in support,” said Michael Aaronson, senior vice president, digital distribution, UPHE. “We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Samsung as we work to bring more titles into this advanced in-home viewing ecosystem to movie audiences worldwide.”
