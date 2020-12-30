In its second such deal in a matter of days, new electric off-road racing series Extreme E has confirmed a broadcast deal with leading Greek pay-TV provider Cosmote TV.
Extreme E aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. By visiting these five destinations in 2021 – Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia – which have all been affected by the climate crisis, and the racing series will attempt to show the devastation caused by environmental issues, and encourage change, whilst leaving behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes. The series is ramping up to its March 2021 start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
Cosmote, which airs across over 560,000 households in Greece, will under the new deal broadcast the live racing action plus highlight shows and the championships three-part documentary style series; How to Build a Race Car, Making Tracks and The Electric Future. The shows will be in both Greek and English.
“We are very pleased with the addition of Extreme E to our sports programming,” remarked, Cosmote TV content and production operations director Dimosthenis Vasilopoulos. “The ground-breaking racing series will bring spectacular content for COSMOTE TV subscribers and also raise awareness on climate change and sustainable growth. With F1, MotoGP and now Extreme E, Cosmote Sport channels are the ultimate destination for premium motorsports TV content.”
The agreement with Cosmote TV is the latest in a line of broadcast partnerships, including BBC (UK), Discovery (Europe), FOX Sports (United States, Canada and the Caribbean), FOX Sports Asia (Southeast Asia), FOX Sports Australia, Globo (Brazil), ESPN (Latin America), ESPN Africa, Mediaset (Italy), Sony India (Indian subcontinent), TVNZ (New Zealand), RTM (Malaysia), Dubai Sports (Middle East), RDS (Canada), China Sports Zhibo.tv and Huya (China), RTL 7 (The Netherlands), ORF (Austria), Arena Sport (Balkans), MySports (Switzerland), Virgin Media Television (Ireland) and BTRC (Belarus).
“It is great news Extreme E has signed yet another broadcaster in another territory, and I would like to welcome Cosmote TV to the series,” added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “Our broadcast product is really coming together and I’m really excited by the things I’m seeing, from digital overlays with a whole range of data, to our hybrid storytelling. The shows will of course tell the story of the races, but much more than that, they will also convey the environmental issues these incredible places are facing.”
