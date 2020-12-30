In a deal involving thousands of hours of content from the MENA region’s leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) provider, communications technology and device giant Huawei has added the Starzplay service to is Video bundle in the United Arab Emirates.
Starzplay says its commitment to delivering the highest-quality content from across the world has positioned it as the most popular and fastest-growing streaming service in the region. The service offers more than 10,000 hours of premium content including blockbuster films, exclusive TV shows, kids content and Arabic series. These include premium titles such as Baghdad Central, Power, Outlander and Spartacus, and Classic shows such as The Big Bang Theory, The Office and Grey’s Anatomy. In addition, consumers can also enjoy the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and the latest Arabic content.
Commenting on the deal with Huawei, Starzplay CCO and co-founder Danny Bates said: “Our focus is on providing value-added entertainment choices for our consumers, with content that is popular, relevant and meets their aspirations. By adding our service to Huawei Video, consumers have a wide selection of content they can watch ranging from popular English language shows to the newest Arabic content all from their smart Huawei devices.”
Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA managing director, HMS and consumer cloud service Adam Xiao added: “Starzplay is the most popular subscription video on demand service in the MENA region and we a proud to announce it onto our Huawei Video platform. Huawei smartphone and smart device users are now able to enjoy premium quality movies and TV shows all from their device’s screen. This latest addition to Huawei Video reflects the growing popularity of the platform not only with consumers but content providers.”
