Canal+ Group subsidiary THEMA has announced a partnership with Greek pay-TV provider Cosmote TV with the first fruits seeing the arrival of the Museum TV channel in Greece.
Museum TV is claimed to be the leading television channel entirely dedicated to the visual arts, including photography, design and architecture. Edited by Secom Corp, the programming is said to have been conceived to offer entertainment, discovery, learning and news with programmes produced exclusively about the visual arts in the form of documentaries, interviews, reports, quizzes, games, series and competitions. Museum TV is currently distributed in France exclusively as part of the Canal +, Orange TV and Freebox TV Révolution packages and is available across 40 countries around the world including Canada, the US, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Macedonia, the Netherlands, Spain and 26 countries in Africa.
THEMA, which is currently undergoing a process of expansion, is a longstanding partner of Museum TV and is handling worldwide distribution. “We are thrilled to partner with Cosmote TV to launch Museum TV in Greece. We strongly believe that Museum TV's content, entirely dedicated to arts, will be a great addition to cosmote TV’s content line-up”, commented Séverine Garusso, THEMA’s EMEA head of distribution.
“We are very excited to announce the launch of our channel Museum TV in Greece,” added Museum TV MD Nela Pavlouskova. “It is the first TV channel entirely dedicated to arts. Museum seems to be a captivating channel for the Greek audience, as the country itself is an epitome of art and culture.”
