New electric off-road racing series Extreme E has added to its portfolio of Chinese platform partners in a deal with video clip and sports content provider Channel Zero.
Extreme E aims to highlight the climate emergency that is affecting the whole world. By visiting these five destinations in 2021 – Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia – which have all been affected by the climate crisis, and the racing series will attempt to show the devastation caused by environmental issues, and encourage change, whilst leaving behind a long-lasting positive impact through its Legacy Programmes. The series is ramping up to its March 2021 start date and has recently completed its first group testing in Spain ahead of the opening race. The teams were able to run at full power for the first time to build up a greater understanding of the electric SUV, which they will race next year in some of the most remote corners of the planet.
Backed by Huan.tv, Channel Zero is a leading smart distribution platform in China, dedicated to live-streaming, video clips and sports content distribution, and has been accumulating high-quality segmented users. Covering over 100 million users nationwide, it forecasts that by the end of December 2020, there will be over 18 million bigger-screen devices carrying its content.
“We are thrilled to welcome Extreme E to Channel Zero. Building a “sports ecology” in the scenario of smart TVs and households is one of our priorities,” commented Tong Zhao, OTT deputy GM at Huan.com. “Through bigger screens and customising features equipped in Channel Zero, we are confident that we can fully demonstrate the charm of this fantastic championship and provide a great watching experience to smart TV audiences in China.”
Added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell: “I’m delighted to be expanding our reach in China and branching out to new platforms like Channel Zero. We believe that Extreme E will be a truly engaging motorsport proposition for Channel Zero’s community of sports fans and look forward to sharing the championships messages around electrification, environment and equality.”
Backed by Huan.tv, Channel Zero is a leading smart distribution platform in China, dedicated to live-streaming, video clips and sports content distribution, and has been accumulating high-quality segmented users. Covering over 100 million users nationwide, it forecasts that by the end of December 2020, there will be over 18 million bigger-screen devices carrying its content.
“We are thrilled to welcome Extreme E to Channel Zero. Building a “sports ecology” in the scenario of smart TVs and households is one of our priorities,” commented Tong Zhao, OTT deputy GM at Huan.com. “Through bigger screens and customising features equipped in Channel Zero, we are confident that we can fully demonstrate the charm of this fantastic championship and provide a great watching experience to smart TV audiences in China.”
Added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell: “I’m delighted to be expanding our reach in China and branching out to new platforms like Channel Zero. We believe that Extreme E will be a truly engaging motorsport proposition for Channel Zero’s community of sports fans and look forward to sharing the championships messages around electrification, environment and equality.”