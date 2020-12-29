Showing once more the fillip that Covid-19 has given the on-demand arena during 2020, ITV Hub has claimed record breaking viewer performances in its programmes across daytime, drama, entertainment and factual.
Keeping up its status before the series was affected severely by travel bans imposed due to the pandemic, Love Island’s most recent South Africa series achieved over 130 million requests across the video-on-demand platform, becoming the most requested programme across the ITV Hub, while daytime shows Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Lorraine all witnessed significant uplift to deliver request figures of over 83 million between them.
Eschewing the Australian outback for rural Wales, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! also returned with recording-breaking figures, with over 25 million requests and an average of 1.9 million viewers for its launch episode, the shows’ biggest average audience on record.
In terms of drama, ITV Hub’s most requested programmes across the year were White House Farm (13.1 million) and Liar (10.8 million), while Des achieved Hub's bigger ever audience average, with 2.4 million viewers per episode within 28 days of catch-up.
And just as it was racking up its 60th anniversary year, Coronation Street has also seen its average audience grow on the Hub by 22% year on year, while factual programming has surpassed 1 million viewers with two shows, a record in the genre. Gordon, Gino and Fred and Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King achieved average audience figures of 1.2 million and 1 million viewers respectively.
“2020 has been a milestone year for the ITV Hub, as the platform continues to evolve to satisfy the changing needs of our audiences,” said ITV On Demand managing director Rufus Radcliffe. “These viewer requests and average audience figures demonstrate the strong appetite for our content across genres and we look forward to further expanding our offering on the service as we go into 2021.”
Eschewing the Australian outback for rural Wales, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! also returned with recording-breaking figures, with over 25 million requests and an average of 1.9 million viewers for its launch episode, the shows’ biggest average audience on record.
In terms of drama, ITV Hub’s most requested programmes across the year were White House Farm (13.1 million) and Liar (10.8 million), while Des achieved Hub's bigger ever audience average, with 2.4 million viewers per episode within 28 days of catch-up.
And just as it was racking up its 60th anniversary year, Coronation Street has also seen its average audience grow on the Hub by 22% year on year, while factual programming has surpassed 1 million viewers with two shows, a record in the genre. Gordon, Gino and Fred and Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King achieved average audience figures of 1.2 million and 1 million viewers respectively.
“2020 has been a milestone year for the ITV Hub, as the platform continues to evolve to satisfy the changing needs of our audiences,” said ITV On Demand managing director Rufus Radcliffe. “These viewer requests and average audience figures demonstrate the strong appetite for our content across genres and we look forward to further expanding our offering on the service as we go into 2021.”