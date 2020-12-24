Pay-TV service revenues in Singapore are set to decline by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% from 2020 to 2025 due mainly to IPTV subscriptions declining by 2% during that time says a study from GlobalData.
In its Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report, the data and analytics company cites growing subscriber inclination towards the over-the-top (OTT) video platforms as the main reason for the likely drop in IPTV subs which will have an adverse effect on pay-TV household penetration as a whole. This is likely to decline from an estimated 39.3% in 2020 to 33.8% by the end of 2025.
Looking at the leading players in the market during this time, the analysis noted that following the complete migration of StarHub’s subscribers from cable to IPTV service, the latter will be the sole platform delivering pay-TV services in Singapore through 2025.
The Singapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence ReportSingapore Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report observes SingTel as leading the pay-TV market through the forecast period, supported by its promotional discount offers on standalone pay-TV packages and multi-play bundled plans aimed at attracting new subscribers. The provider has recently been offering a discount of 50% on various IPTV packages as well as up to three months of free subscription with select multi-play bundling fibre Internet and pay-TV services.
