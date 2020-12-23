



Spanish national broadcaster RTVE has begun its migration to high definition for its Sant Cugat production centre north of Barcelona and the integration of its Roc Boronac studio in the island of Gran Canaria with a remote production capacity.

In March 2020, RTVE's facilities in the Canary Islands began to be completely renovated with high definition capability, first with the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria production centre. Deployment across the archipelago was halted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic but work was resumed in June and concluded by the end of July. From September to November the company’s Tenerife facility was completely renovated and equipped and now with the arrival to the islands of a new HD mobile unit, the migration to HD has concluded.



The two centres on the islands have also seen modular electronics work renewed and a new IP network implemented, interconnecting all subsystems. This allows access and control from a central position, facilitating outside connectivity for remote access to manufacturers' technical services.



In Catalunya, the RTVE Operations Department carried out a transformation to an open platform, moving from a traditional SDI digital format to an audiovisual infrastructure operating entirely in IP technology. The project has just seen the completion of a pilot study including an interoperability test whereby the RTVE engineering teams have verified IP interconnections and the PTP synchronisation between principal electronic devices. All equipment works in standard IP ST2110 format, governed by a control system using NMOS / Ember + protocols.



The Sant Cugat managers and technicians have also collaborated in detailed configuration tasks so that their set-up adjusts to their individual needs.