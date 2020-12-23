With a new personalised home screen and smart features, Hong Kong’s Now TV is claiming to taking its user interface to the next level letting customers access their subscribed channels by aggregating content such as VOD and pay-per-view programmes in one destination.





The new multi-user feature gives different members of your household their own personalised Now TV experience. Up to five profiles can be created within a single Now TV account, with each profile having its own watch list, favourite channels and VOD catalogues. Subscribed programmes can be presented up front and viewers can watch trending programmes directly from their home screen.



The new home screen has also been extended to a Now Player app in which . In the app, each user can browse featured content and will receive personalised recommendations synced across TVs.



Subscribers can also cast their Now Player screen to a TV via Chromecast or AirPlay for a big-screen viewing experience. Following the launch of the personalised home screen, Now TV is also launching brand new content. A Now True offer will feature award-winning documentaries, critically acclaimed biographies, Hollywood blockbusters, drama series and what are called “inspiring” true stories from around the world.



“Now TV is committed to bringing the best viewing experience to our customers,” said Derek Choi, head of pay-TV of PCCW Media Limited. “The new-look home screen aggregates all of the live TV and on-demand content that you love. See a tick mark on the subscribed programmes and it’s all yours to watch…It’s an entirely new way to discover your world of entertainment.”