Aimed at direct to consumer (DTC) providers, the SeaChange Framework offers best in class video back-office, asset management for automated content curation, metadata enrichment and quality control; user experience management with client applications for STBs, smart TVs and mobile devices; and a predictive analytics engine to increase viewer engagement and provide targeting data for advertising. It enables rapid service launch with limited to no infrastructure investment, using a cloud growth strategy that enables a pay as you go approach to scale.

SeaChange says Framework enables targeted dynamic advertising in VOD and linear OTT content, simplifying ad sale operations; from creative inventory management, automated ad decision processing, full demand/buy side integration with the digital marketplace, through the advertising revenue collection process.

Scott Apgar, VP advanced advertising at SeaChange, said: “Many SeaChange content owner customers across the globe are using the Framework today to generate new advertising revenue streams through the automated sale of their ad inventory. Our unique solution which provides our partners with a full-service streaming platform, both linear and VOD, by sharing in the revenue generated from offering ad inventory to digital programmatic exchanges, is groundbreaking.”