Telus will use Velocix’s CDN software to support its IP-based live and on-demand video services, including Optik TV, Pik TV and Optik on the Go, as well as its video gaming and data services.

Tom Linder, director of TV and consumer services at Telus, said: “We continue to grow our streaming network and improve its flexibility, so we can deliver the highest quality entertainment experience and the best value to our customers. With the upgrade of our CDN, we can support a larger number of customers and provide them with access to 4K/UHD and HD services on any device, any time, anywhere.”

Velocix’s carrier-grade CDN software employs advanced edge request routing technology to more efficiently service stream requests, preserving network bandwidth and reducing related infrastructure costs. The company’s streaming and intelligent caching software is being used by Telus to deliver residential and commercial services to millions of consumers across Canada on TVs, mobile devices and other internet connected screens.

David Sharpley, CEO at Velocix, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by Telus to upgrade its CDN architecture. They are a breakthrough innovator in the video and data services marketplace, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue scaling out their platform.”