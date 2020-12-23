Scandinavian IPTV and OTT middleware provider Nordija has joined forces with IPTV tech solutions provider Pontis to offer an end-to-end IPTV/OTT platform for the Latin American market.

The combined offering, aimed at players and OTT/broadcasters and telcos in the region, will provide aggregated OTT services, hybrid delivery, HTML5 Apps, and multi-tenancy, pairing Nordija software with Pontis cloud solutions.

Lorena Zapata, sales director LATAM at Nordija, said: “We wish to offer telcos and operators in the LATAM market a flexible service that helps deliver their content to every possible device with a very easy to use management console. The open nature of our product, combined with over 20+ years of experience, will bring a thrilling and exciting experience to the end-users. Our partnership with Pontis will allow us to reach even more customers and will enhance our offerings with their local reach and proven experience in cloud technologies.”

Added Leonardo Gioino, president and CEO of Pontis Technologies: “We are extremely excited about the development of this regional strategic alliance with Nordija, allowing us to bring to our customers the most innovative and advanced TV platform to Latin America.’’