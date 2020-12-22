Streamlining its media giant’s video app development and distribution, in particular assisting is burgeoning direct-to-consumer portfolio, WarnerMedia has completed its acquisition of You.i TV, a leading provider of cross-platform development tools for TV and media companies.
The completion of the deal will see You.i Engine One technology used to help rapidly deploy WarnerMedia’s HBO Max direct-to-consumer offering to a variety of platforms in markets worldwide. In 2021, HBO Max is slated to expand into Latin America and HBO branded streaming services in Europe will begin to be upgraded to HBO Max. It is just about to enter massive scale streaming with the introduction of Wonder Woman 1984 to HBO Max on the same day as its theatrical release.
The You.i Engine One enterprise development platform delivers video apps across mobile, tablet, game consoles, streaming devices, set-top box and smart TVs using a single codebase. The single codebase approach is said to allow developers to build app features and make user experience changes once and then deploy across a variety of devices and operating systems, saving time and speeding delivery.
Ottawa-based You.i TV has been developing the You.i Engine One technology for nearly a decade. WarnerMedia and other affiliates of AT&T currently use You.i TV technology to enable apps for AT&T TV Now, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Rooster Teeth, DIRECTV GO in Latin America, WarnerMedia International, and the WarnerMedia RIDE in-car entertainment experience in partnership with AT&T and General Motors.
WarnerMedia has been an investor in You.i TV since 2016, and WarnerMedia executive vice president of direct-to-consumer technology and programme management. Jason Press joined the You.i TV board of directors in 2019.
“The You.i Engine One technology, and the development teams behind it, are best-in-class,” said Press. “The You.i platform will enhance the HBO Max technology stack, increase developer efficiency, and accelerate delivery as we bring HBO Max to consumer devices all around the world.”
